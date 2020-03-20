3 new suspected cases of COVID-19 in Goa

Panaji: Three new suspected cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) were reported in Goa on Friday.

The three cases include a young Goan female, who travelled from Thailand, and two young males from the Netherlands.

One of the males from the Netherlands landed in Goa from the United States of America. He had also travelled to Austria and Nepal before entering India, while the second male flew to Goa from Germany.

A senior government official said that the patients have been quarantined at the Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMC) at Bambolim after they were found showing symptoms of the virus. Subsequently, their blood and throat swab samples were drawn and sent to the laboratory of the Kasturba Hospital for Infectious Diseases, Mumbai, for examination. As of date, 119 passengers have been placed under home quarantine and put under watch by the directorate of health services soon after their return from different parts of the world.

They have not shown any sign and symptom of COVID-19. Health officers are tracking the returnees on a daily basis to see if they are experiencing any symptoms of the deadly virus such as fever, cough and respiratory distress.