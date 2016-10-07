3 Nagpur men held in syringe attack case

PANAJI: The Mapusa police have arrested three accused from Nagpur in connection with the September 27 syringe attack on a Mapusa-based advocate. Two among the accused are brothers, and according to the police, it appears that the accused were specially hired by someone to assault the advocate Dyaneshwar Kalangutkar.

The accused have been identified as Sohel Bismillah Khan (21), Faisal Bismillah Khan (19), both brothers, and Rahul Puran Meshram (32), all from Nagpur. The accused were arrested on Wednesday in Nagpur and brought to Goa. They have been remanded to five-day police custody.

The motive for the assault is not clear. However, it appears that the accused were hired by someone who had enmity with the advocate.

The police, who are investigating the motive behind the attack, are also probing whether there is involvement of more persons in the case.

On September 27, the police had booked three unknown persons for trespassing into the office of Kalangutkar and for wrongful restraint and voluntarily causing hurt by injecting syringe with unidentified liquid into his body.

During the course of investigation the police managed to locate a Maharashtra-registered four-wheeler in Nagpur, which was allegedly used in committing the crime.

Subsequently the police worked on the tips and nabbed the accused, who have admitted to their involvement in the crime, the police have claimed.