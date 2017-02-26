3 nabbed by Thane cops at Anjuna hotel

MAPUSA: The Maharashtra police, with assistance from Anjuna police Sunday nabbed three culprits red-handed at an Anjuna hotel in connection with the army examination paper leak case. Sources said that the arrested culprits include an army man.

According to Anjuna police, Thane Crime Branch had received reliable information through WhatsApp App about the army paper leak and accordingly the Thane Crime Branch formed four teams, which were sent to Nagpur, Nasik, Pune and Goa to conduct raids.

On Saturday night, around 10 pm, a team of the Thane Crime Branch arrived in Anjuna, as they had information about a group of students from Maharashtra who were in the coastal village. Accordingly, search operations were conducted at a hotel in Anjuna where 49 students along with three other persons were found.

“During the raid, after verifying the hall tickets, we found 49 students who had come to answer the army exam in Goa which was scheduled to be held on Sunday. We also found three other persons who were at the hotel,” said Anjuna police inspector Sanjay Dalvi. He further said, “When the mobile phones of the three persons were checked, question paper of the army examination was found on WhatsApp. Hence, they were detained and taken to police station.”

The neighbouring state police team left for Thane later Sunday along with the nabbed culprits – Ranjit Jadhav, Vaibhav Wader and Ganesh Narshale.

When asked whether students were detained, Dalvi said, “No student was detained in Anjuna. After verifying identify, they were allowed to go and answer the exam, as we were not sure whether the paper leaked was a genuine one or bogus.”

Further investigation into the case will be conducted by the Thane Crime Branch.