3 MLAs lay siege to SGPDA office, allege Godinho in haste to pass Margao ODP

MARGAO: A high-voltage drama was witnessed at SGPDA office on Thursday after three MLAs including Digambar Kamat, Vijai Sardesai and Lavu Mamledar and their hundreds of supporters staged a protest by squatting on the staircase and in the corridor of the SGPDA office, shouting slogans against the chairman for allegedly attempting to pass the ODP of Margao in a hurry. They even prevented entry of SGPDA chairman Mauvin Godinho into his office.

Hence, the meeting scheduled to give final approval to the ODP remained inclusive even though the MLAs claimed that the meeting was held along with the member secretary and other members. However, Godinho said that a crucial meeting cannot be convened in his absence.

After the meeting, member secretary Ashok Kumar was rushed to a private hospital after he complained of uneasiness.

The protesting MLAs argued that they require at least a month’s time to study the proposed ODP for Margao. “Our demand has not been accepted by SGPDA chairman Godinho. He seems to be in a hurry; he is not bothered what will happen to Margao ten years later,” said the protesting MLAs.

Shouting slogans for almost three hours, the protesting group took potshots at Godinho. “He is out to sell Goa,” alleged MLA Sardesai.

MLA Kamat said that they have given in writing to the member secretary of SGPDA that they want one month’s time to study the ODP properly.

As the commotion grew, police arrived on the scene to prevent the situation from going out of control. The joint mamlatdar also arrived to ensure law and order.

Godinho, reacting to the situation, said “This is goondagiri. I do not know how people will support them in the forthcoming election. I will pass the plan. They are worried that I am joining BJP.”