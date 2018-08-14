3 men get jail terms for drunk driving

NT NETWORK

PONDA/PANAJI

Three persons from Ponda taluka – two motorists and one truck driver who had been booked for drunk driving – were on Monday convicted by the judicial magistrate first class, Ponda, and sentenced to jail terms.

Ponda traffic police inspector Praveen Gauns said the two motorists, who had been caught during the special drive conducted last Friday against the drunk driving, were sentenced to two days of imprisonment.

On the other hand, the tipper truck driver booked in June for driving under the influence of alcohol was sentenced to seven days of imprisonment.

The court has also suspended their licences for four months.

Reacting to the conviction and sentencing in the drunk driving cases, Director General of Police Dr Muktesh Chander said,

“(The) exemplary punishment, I am sure, will have deterrent effect on drunken driving, and such instances will reduce. Hopefully, people will learn lesson from these convictions.”

The breath analysis test had revealed that the two motorists were under the influence of alcohol measuring more than 200 mg of alcohol per 100 ml of blood. On the other hand, the truck driver was heavily drunk and the test had measured his drunkenness at 550 mg of alcohol per 100 ml of blood.

The tipper truck driver Arun Naik, a resident of Top Cola-Borim, had been stopped at the Bethoda junction in the night in June. Naik was subjected to the breath analysis test, which found that he had drunk 550 mg of alcohol per 100 ml of blood.

Consequently, the truck driver was booked.

The two motorists had been caught during the special drive against drunk drivers held in Ponda on Friday night from 7 pm to 11 pm.

The first accused, indentified as Shilpak Parkar, is a resident of Tisk Usgao. He was caught at the Amigos junction for riding a motorcycle under the influence of alcohol (204 mg).

The second accused, identified as Nilesh Gaude, is a resident of Madal Madkai. Gaude was caught at the Kashimath ground junction for riding a scooter under influence of alcohol (220 mg).

Thirty-four drunk driving cases were booked during the special drive in Ponda taluka. Out of the 34 cases, only seven were referred to the court, factoring in high amount of alcohol.

The hearing had been fixed for Monday.

Of the seven accused, four were fined for Rs 2000, two were sentenced to two days in imprisonment; their driving licences have been suspended.

One drunk driving case was not heard as the accused was not present for the hearing, Gauns said.

The Goa police had booked 315 cases of drunken driving/riding during the joint drive conducted by the traffic police and the district police.

Stating that drunken driving is one of the causes of road accidents, the police said that in spite of giving sufficient publicity about the drive, 315 riders/drivers were found to be under the influence of alcohol.

In future more surprise drives on drunk driving will be conducted.

According to the police, the permissible alcohol limit is 30 mg of alcohol per 100 ml of blood.