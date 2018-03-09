3-member cabinet advisory panel officially constituted

PANAJI: The general administration department of the state government on Thursday issued an office memorandum constituting the three-member cabinet advisory committee consisting of PWD Minister Ramakrishna ‘Sudin’ Dhavalikar, Town and Country Planning Minister Vijai Sardesai and Urban Development Minister Francis D’Souza.

The three-member cabinet advisory committee is the arrangement made by Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar for the disposal of government business in his absence. The Chief Minister is currently undergoing advanced medical treatment for pancreatic ailment in the United States of America.

In another office memorandum issued on Thursday, by the finance department, the three-member cabinet advisory committee will have financial powers to approve proposals involving expenditure of up to Rs 5 crore.

The cabinet advisory committee is purely a temporary arrangement connected to the disposal of business of the departments as well as that of the council of ministers up to March 31, 2018, or until further orders.

According to the arrangement, when a meeting of the council of ministers is held, it shall be presided over by the Chief Minister through video conferencing or by circulation and if that is not feasible for any reason or as may be decided at a later point of time, the minister nominated by the Chief Minister shall preside over a particular meeting of the council of ministers.

The chief secretary shall in consultation with the principal secretary to the Chief Minister prepare and fix the agenda to be placed before the cabinet advisory committee.

The aforesaid committee may meet at least once every week, at such point of time and place, and is empowered to decide unanimously amongst themselves on certain important financial year ending issues and/or other time-bound/emergent matters with regard to which the administration may be required to take a decision upon in the absence of the Chief Minister.

The committee shall before taking any decision as regards financial matters, consult the department of finance, as per the arrangement made.