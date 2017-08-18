3 killed in stabbing incidents in Finland, Germany

AFP

HELSINKI/BERLIN

In two separate incidents of stabbings on Friday, two people were killed and six injured in the Finnish city of Turku, while another man was killed in the western German city of Wuppertal.

Finnish police officers shot one suspect and warned several others could still be at large.

In Germany, one man was killed and another injured in the stabbing, police said, adding that the attacker was still on the loose.

“There are eight victims in the stabbing. Two dead and six injured,” Turku police tweeted Friday after the assault in a market square. Police shot one suspect in the legs and arrested him. Security forces wrote on Twitter that police were “looking for other possible perpetrators.” “They ask the population to leave and avoid central Turku,” the tweet added. The motive of the suspect or suspects was not immediately known.

The stabbing spree comes with Europe on high alert a day after drivers slammed vehicles into pedestrians in two attacks in Spain, killing at least 14 people and injuring more than 100 others. The Islamic State (IS) group has claimed responsibility for the Barcelona attack.

In Turku, images of a body covered in a white blanket at the scene of the stabbing was published on some online news sites, including the local daily Turun Sanomat.

The attack took place in the heart of the port city in southwestern Finland, just after 3 pm in a bustling neighbourhood. “I saw an old woman, I tried to help her. She was bleeding all over her body,” Wali Hashi, who witnessed the attack, said. “She was wounded to her neck with the knife… I took her aside.”

Another witness, who did not want to give his name, told public television YLE: “A young woman screamed really loudly at one corner of the square. We saw a man on the square, with a knife in his hand and he was waving it.”