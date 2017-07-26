3 insulated trucks to help keep fish fresh while transporting

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

With an aim to provide hygienic facilities to the fishermen and increase fisheries production in a sustainable manner for the economic prosperity of the fishing community in the state, the department of fisheries on Wednesday launched three insulated trucks at the hands of Fisheries Minister Vinoda Paliencar under the ‘Blue Revolution’, a centrally-funded scheme.

“Under this scheme, financial assistance will be provided to the extent of 50 per cent of the unit cost limited to Rs 10 lakh per truck. A total of 15 trucks of 10 tonne each and two trucks of 6 tonne each are ready under the scheme,” said Paliencar, while speaking to media persons in Panaji.

He informed that the department has also implemented a scheme as assistance for purchase of motorcycle with ice box for selling fish under the centrally-sponsored scheme under Blue Revolution. Under this scheme, financial assistance will be provided to the extent of 50 per cent of the unit cost limited to Rs 30,000 per motorcycle.

“Fish is highly perishable food which needs proper handling and preservation; when fish is captured or harvested for commercial purposes, it needs some preprocessing so that it can be delivered to the next part of the market chain in a fresh and undamaged condition, thus this scheme will enable the fishermen to transport fish keeping up to the required temperature,” he said.

Director of the department Dr Shamila Monteiro said that the trucks will be utilised for transportation of fish within the state and also to the neighbouring states. However, she said the department will monitor the export to ensure that Goans get required quantity of fish.