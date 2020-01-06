3 injured in Chandor mishap

Margao: Three persons were injured in a collision between two scooters which occurred near the Chandor outpost on Sunday.

According to Maina-Curtorim police there was an accident between two scooters and three people including a pillion was injured.

Police disclosed the names of the three injured as Franky Rodrigues (47), Miltroy Cardoso (18) and A Cardoso. According to police, the scooter driven by Franky was coming from Chandor towards Margao while Miltroy was proceeding in the opposite direction when the accident took place.

Franky has been admitted to the Margao Hospicio hospital while Miltroy was taken to a private hospital. A Cardoso was taken to the Margao Hospicio hospital and after giving treatment he was discharged.

Police said that statements of the injured will be recorded and an offence under Section 279 and 337 of IPC for rash driving and causing injuries will be registered.