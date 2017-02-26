3 flats including that of Balu Fadke burgled in Mapusa

MAPUSA: In a daylight burglary that occurred at Duler in Mapusa on Sunday, three flats including that of Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party’s (MGP) candidate Vinod alias Balu Fadke’s were burgled and gold, silver ornaments and cash, all worth Rs 10 lakh were stolen by unknown culprits on Sunday.

According to Mapusa police, one Vandana Vinod alias Balu Fadke has filed a complaint stating that on Sunday her flat was burgled when her family was out. She has stated that she along with her son and husband had left for Parra around 10.40 am. Later, in the evening, when her other son came home, he found the main door latch broken. On entering the flat, he found the cupboards open and things scattered all over. Police was immediately informed about the incident.

According to the complaint, gold ornaments stolen include a bracelet, six bangles, five pairs of earrings, three chains, four rings and silver items like pots, lamps, plates, utensils and idols. Also, cash of Rs 5 lakh was stolen, together making the stolen property worth Rs eight lakh.

Similarly, another flat belonging to Shrikant Akarkar was also burgled and jewellery including gold finger rings and pairs of gold earrings were stolen. Yet another flat in a neighbouring building, belonging to one Gopinath Raikar, was burgled and gold ornaments like a bracelet, two pairs of earrings were stolen apart from cash of Rs 12,000.

Acting on the complaint, Mapusa police conducted the panchanama and registered an offence under Sections 454 and 380 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Police also used the services of a dog squad and fingerprint experts. Mapusa police is further investigating the matter.