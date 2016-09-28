3-day hilly vegetable festival at Margao from October 1

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

A 3-day ‘Hilly vegetable festival,’ will be held from October 1 to October 3, at Ravindra Bhavan, Margao.

The event is organised by the Agriculture Technology Management Agency, South Goa, Directorate of Agriculture, and will be inaugurated at the hands of Minister of Agriculture Ramesh Tawadkar, on October 1 at 4 p.m.

The objective of the festival is to promote the production, value addition and marketing of hilly vegetables.

A competition will be held on hilly vegetables such as muskmelon, ridge gourd, bottle gourd, pumpkin, yam and cucumber.

Also competition on vegetable carving open for higher secondary schools of South Goa district will be held on October 1.

On October 1, a demonstration on vegetable carving will be held at 11.30 a.m. and training on chilly cultivation will be held at 2.30 p.m and vermicompost at 4 p.m.

On October 2, a demonstration will be held on sea shell craft at 10.30 a.m; Jam preparation at 3 p.m and mushroom cultivation at 4 p.m.

During this 3-day exhibition various vegetables grown in hilly areas, agricultural technologies and services provided in the field of agriculture and allied sectors such as horticulture, animal husbandry, dairy, fisheries etc will be showcased.

Government agencies, non-government agencies, self help groups and private companies will participate and display their advanced technologies, products, hi-tech inputs, services etc during the exhibition.