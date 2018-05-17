3 children drown in temple tank at Nagueshi

PONDA: In a tragic incident reported at Nagueshi, Bandora, three children including a brother and sister, from Gurupur in Mangalore drowned in a temple tank on Wednesday evening.

The deceased have been identified as Aditi Venkatesh Bhat (12), Bhuvaneshwar Venkatesh Bhat (8) and Shravankumar Balkrishna Hola (7).

According to police, the incident occurred around 6 pm in the tank of Naguesh temple at Nagueshi when the children were playing near the tank, while some of their family members were resting in a temple room.

As per information, Pradeep Bhat and his wife Smita Bhat, along with their two married daughters (Pritam Bhat and Priyanka Hola) and five grandchildren (Aditi, Bhuvaneshwar, Sharavankumar, Rakesh and one infant) were visiting the Nagueshi temple to seek blessings of their family deity. Their sons-in-law had not accompanied them on the trip.

The nine-member family had arrived in Goa on Tuesday evening. After staying in Margao, they reached Ponda on Wednesday morning and checked in the Naguesh temple management’s room. After seeking the blessings of the deity, Pradeep and his wife were resting in a room while Priyanka and Pritam were in the temple premises with their children. Later in the evening, four children went to play near the tank in the temple premises, while both the mothers along with the infant were nearby. As the infant needed some hot water, Rakesh was sent by his mother to the room to get it. After returning with the water, Rakesh went near the tank but found his cousins and sibling missing. He informed his mother and others about the incident. Immediately a search was conducted in the tank by some locals, who brought out the bodies from the tank and they were rushed to Sub district Hospital at Ponda. However, they were declared dead on arrival.

At the time of the incident, many other people were bathing in the tank and due to the rush, the drowning children could not be noticed, said people present in the temple.

In this incident, Pritam Bhat lost her two children Aditi and Bhuvaneshwar, while Priyanka Hola lost her one child Shravankumar.

The bodies have been preserved in Goa Medical College and Hospital at Bambolim. Further investigation is under process.