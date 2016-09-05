3 Canacona dispensaries run with ‘stopgap’ doctors

Albert Fernandes | NT

CANACONA

The government has put healthcare infrastructure in place in Canacona, but not ensured that they are well-equipped.

For instance, three rural medical dispensaries- one each at Molorem, Agonda and Maxem in Canacona are ailing due to lack of full-fledged doctors and, in turn, the locals are suffering over such inadequacies.

A case in point is the Agonda rural medical dispensary (RMD) that has been neglected for a long time as far as the need for the full-fledged doctors is concerned, and this situation has persisted despite the locals protesting to ensure that this medical dispensary had full-time doctors.

With the dispensaries lacking proper doctors, the people from these areas are compelled to visit the only hospital, the community health centre in Canacona, which is located around 10-kilometre away from those localities.

The dispensary at Agonda caters to more than 7000 people and also serves another 6000 residents of neighbouring Khola village. This dispensary, set up some 40 years ago, used to have a full-time doctor but after resignation of a doctor some 8 years ago, it is now left with no proper doctor. Presently, the dispensary has a doctor who comes twice a week, but the locals are not happy with this arrangement. They say what if there is an emergency on a day when the doctor does not come.

According to locals, they have been only given assurances time and again about filling up the vacant post but nothing had happened. They said what is the use of having a dispensary when there is no proper doctor who can attend to people on all days of the week and especially during any emergency.

It is learnt that earlier this dispensary also had a pharmacist and the services of this pharmacist were used by the community health centre whenever needed.

Canacona CHC health officer Dr Kuvelkar said that apart from this dispensary, the one at Molorem also lacks the services of a full-time doctor. This situation has arisen after the doctor was transferred to the primary health centre at Balli sans a replacement. Again, this dispensary is also depended on the services of a doctor who is available only on alternate days; whereas at the Mashem RMD, the full-time doctor had retired some two years ago and with no replacement done, the villagers are compelled to visit private doctors as a doctor from CHC is available at the dispensary only once or twice a week.

According to locals, if the government had deputed a full-time doctor at the dispensary it would have been a big relief for the poor people of the area.

Several pleas to the government to fill up the vacant posts have fallen on deaf ears, remarked some citizens and said that the government should not make people suffer like this.

