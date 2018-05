Three men gangraped a 20-year-old at Sernabatim beach on Thursday night. This is the second such heinous crime that is being reported within a month. Though all 3 accused in the case have been arrested, the dastardly act once again has put our state in a bad light.Ram Bhariya, Sanjeev Pal and Ishwar Makwana all from Indore. They came to Goa as tourists, robbed, abused, assaulted and raped a 20-year-old who hails from a nearby village.

