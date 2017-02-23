293 liquor outlets identified  by Bardez taluka team so far

MAPUSA : In Bardez, around 293 liquor outlets have been identified by the taluka level team, which is currently carrying out survey to identify the liquor outlets which fall within a distance of 500 metres of the state and national highways.

Bardez mamlatdar, Dasharath Gawas is supervising the survey that is being carried out by the taluka-level team.

The team has almost completed the survey of liquor outlets located within 500 metres of the National Highway 17, from Colvale up to Mandovi bridge.

Around 230 liquor outlets have been identified to be within 500 metres of the NH 17. The number is likely to go up as the decision on whether some liquor outlets fall within 500 metres of the NH 17 is pending due to some technical reason.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, the team carried out survey along the state highway, from Karaswada junction up to Assonora bridge.

Around 63 outlets have been identified by the team; the survey will continue on Friday also.

When contacted, Gawas said that “the survey is being carried out, and till date our team has identified around 230 liquor outlets along the National Highway 17 and around 63 outlets along state highway. The number is expected to increase as the survey is still going on. Once we complete the survey, a report will be submitted to Collector by February 28.”

He further said, “We have also identified the signages and advertisement boards about the availability of liquor, and have instructed the concerned authority to remove them.”

Excise inspector Ashok Gaonkar informed that “along the National Highway, all the bars, including those located in restaurants have been identified for closure, and after April 1, they will not be allowed to function.”