2,788 school teachers to get ID cards

Panaji: Union Ministry of Human Resource and Development has sanctioned an initial amount of Rs 2 lakh for Goa, to prepare identity cards for as many as 2,788 primary and secondary school teachers under the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan, in order to ensure presence of actual teachers deployed in schools as well as identifying proxy teachers.

The decision will be applicable to permanent as well as on-contract teachers, who will have to display these identity cards prominently, during the school hours.

Initially, the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan-Goa will be making such cards for 2,216 teachers in primary schools and 572 teachers from the secondary schools.

The Union HRD Ministry, which is assessing schools around the country using a 70-point Performance Grading Index, aims to identify areas of deficiency in the education system of every state as well as the Union Territory, by way of which it could make interventions at every level from pedagogy to teacher training.

The said cards will display photograph as well as name and designation of the respective teacher, besides name of the school where the particular teacher is employed and the code of the school as provided by the Ministry. Each card will be priced at Rs 50.