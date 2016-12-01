26-yr-old woman brutally murdered at Sanvordem

CURCHOREM: In a gruesome incident which took place at Mirabag, Sanvordem a young housewife was found murdered at her residence on Thursday morning.

The Curchorem police informed that the deceased Manjusha Bhandari (26) was found dead with injuries on the neck and back of the body.

On receiving information from sarpanch Sanjai Naik the Curchorem police rushed to the site and shifted the deceased to the Community Health Centre, Kakoda where she was declared brought dead.

The Curchorem police have detained the husband as a suspect.

It is learnt that the elder brother of the suspect who was mentally ill had murdered his grandmother by chopping her head with a coita in their cashew plantation some years back and is presently in judicial custody.

The body of Manjusha has been sent to Hospicio Hospital Margao for postmortem after the inquest panchanama.

DIG Sunil Gupta, South SP Shekhar Prabhudessai, Quepem DySP Sammy Tavares, Curchorem PI Ravindra Dessai, Quepem PI Pravin Gawas visited the site.

The services of dog squad, finger print expert and forensic lab had collected the evidence in the matter.

Curchorem police have registered an offence against unknown person under Section 302. PI Ravindra Dessai is investigating the case under the guidance of DySP Sammy Tavares.