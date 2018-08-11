2,574 km new lines commissioned in 4 years 3 months, says Gohain

IANS

NEW DELHI

The government on Friday said that 2,574 kms of new rail lines have been commissioned from 2014 to June 2018.

“The Railways has commissioned 2,574 kms of new lines from 2014 till June 30, 2018 that is in four years and three months,” Minister of State for Railways Rajen Gohain said in a written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha.

He said the railways commissioned 439 kms of new line in Jharkhand, 240 kms in Karnataka, 235 kms in Madhya Pradesh, 262 kms in Uttar Pradesh, 229 kms in Bihar and 221 km in Andhra Pradesh.

The Minister further said that in northeastern region, the railways have commissioned 178 kms of new line, followed by 186 kms in Telangana, 160 kms in Haryana, 118 kms in Odisha, 86 kms in West Bengal and 73 km in Rajasthan.

New lines were also commissioned in Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Jammu and Kashmir, Maharashtra and Punjab. “As on date, 180 new line projects costing Rs 3,56,120.17 crore for 19644.8 kms are in different stages of planning or approval or execution,” Gohain added.