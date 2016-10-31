25-yr-old held for obstructing Dy Chief Minister’s motorcade

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

Panaji police has arrested a 25-year-old businessman, a resident of Duler, Mapusa who reportedly obstructed a motorcade of the Deputy Chief Minister Francis D’Souza on late Sunday night. The incident according to police was reported at around 11.30 pm near Heera patrol pump along the national highway.

Police has identified the accused as Romit Nasnodkar. He was arrested and later released on bail, informed police.

Referring to the incident police said that the accused in his car was proceeding from Margao to Mapusa, so also the motorcade of the Deputy Chief Minister. The accused reportedly proceeded ahead of the motorcade at Verna and later started obstructing the motorcade from Agacaim onwards.

However when he reached near the patrol pump along the national highway, the deputy chief minister’s pilot vehicle intercepted the car. Soon the Panaji police were informed and the accused was taken into custody. According to police the reason for such behaviour of the accused was not known. Police said that the accused was questioned however he said nothing.

Police has registered an offence against Nasnodkar for rash driving, wrongful restraint and obstructing a public servant.