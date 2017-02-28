25 more fire fighters to get appreciation awards

NT NETWORK

South Goa collector Swapnil Naik on Tuesday said that 25 more fire fighters involved in bringing a fire at Verna under control will also be given appreciation certificate.

The deputy director of Fire Services Nitin Raikar had recently received a certificate from Naik for his work in saving human lives at the site. But this had not gone down well with other firefighters, who were sidelined despite working hard and even getting injured while extinguishing the fire. They had brought the issue to the notice of the district collector and claimed that the appreciation certificate was issued to Raikar without the approval of the director of Fire and Emergency Services.

Speaking to this daily, the district collector said, “I will also be giving appreciation certificates to 25 other fire fighters who were involved in the rescue operation risking their lives to save others at Verna blaze site. I have obtained a report from the mamlatdar and others and am convinced that other firefighters also deserve it.’’

Interestingly, some fire fighters claimed that Raikar did not obtained the permission of the directorate of Fire Services and that such certificates are issued only through the scheme of Award and Reward which has to be awarded either during the annual day or the Fire Fighters Day — April 14. They alleged that Raikar is getting credit for works done by others. Gil Souza, in-charge of Margao fire station said that he too met the collector and explained how juniors also toiled hard to douse the fire at Verna. He said that 100-odd fire fighters had worked to extinguish the fire.

Meanwhile, the director of fire and emergency services Ashok Menon said that he will inquire as to on what basis the certificate of appreciation was awarded to deputy director of fire services Nitin Raikar. Menon said, “I was taken aback after the news in a section of press. I will also write to the government to know how an officer be awarded without informing or consulting the head of department and also on what basis the award was given.”

“There were many firefighters who risked their lives and carried out the fire fighting in the Verna industrial estate case and such bravery are recognised only on special occasion,” he informed.

The director further clarified that the fire fighters and fire officials are always awarded for their exemplary performance and bravery at the National Fire Service Day held in the month of April and not on any other days.