25 mining leaseholders directed to appear before MoEF on Sept 7

The NGT has directed 25 mining leaseholders to appear before the Union ministry of environment and forests on September 7, 2017 in connection with a Supreme Court judgment on environment clearances for leases.

The order came to be passed on an application filed by Shankar Jog and Goa Foundation which moved the NGT on the grounds that the MoEF was not taking any action to comply with the SC judgment in the cases of these 25 mining leases for whom also applies the SC verdict given on July 12, 2016 in the matter of M/s Talaulikar & Sons Pvt Ltd v/s Union of India & anr.

Jog had filed a case against M/s Talaulikar & Sons Pvt Ltd before the High Court of Bombay at Panaji, arguing that the environment clearance granted to M/s Talaulikar & Sons was only valid for five years since environment clearances granted under the 1994 EIA notification could only be given for five years.

The High Court accepted Jog’s contention and directed M/s Talaulikar & Sons to get an environment clearance within three months or face closure.

Eventually, the mine was shut and has remained shut till date since it does not have an EC. M/s Talaulikar & Sons appealed the High Court judgment in the SC, which refused to stay the High Court’s judgment.

In its judgment dated July 12, 2016 disposing of the appeal, the SC quashed the order issued by the environment ministry in 2007 extending the environment clearance of M/s Talaulikar beyond the initial period of two years.

The SC did not go into the issue of whether the 1994 EIA notification clearance was of five-year validity.

The Union environment ministry had granted a conditional environment clearance for two years in 2005 to M/s Talaulikar stipulating that the party had to carry out a hydrogeological study within the period and submit it for consideration.

The apex court found that though the hydrogeological study was produced two years later, the MoEF extended the term of the environment clearance without holding a public hearing in connection with the study. It therefore set aside the MOEF 2007 order for accepting the hydrogeological study without a public hearing.

Both Jog and the Goa Foundation found that several other mining leases also fell under the same set of circumstances as the Talaulikar mining lease.

Accordingly, the Goa Foundation wrote a letter to the MoEF on September 23, 2016 drawing its attention to the fact that of the mining leases, 25 mining leases were now operating on the basis of similar two-year-old environment clearances and in all these cases fresh environment clearances were required.

As the ministry did not respond, the Goa Foundation and Jog jointly petitioned the NGT.