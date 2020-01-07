25 industrial firms to recruit over 400 at job fair

Panaji: The state government has organised a job fair under the aegis of the Inspectorate of Factories and Boilers at Borimol-Quepem on January 11 wherein 25 private industrial firms will participate to select candidates for 432 posts in various skilled and unskilled positions.

Addressing media persons at the Secretariat on Monday, Deputy Chief Minister Chandrakant ‘Babu’ Kavlekar, who also holds the factories and boilers portfolio, said that such kind of job fair is happening in South Goa for the first time, adding though the fair will be held at sports complex in Quepem, it would help the youth seeking jobs from Canacona, Sanguem, Dharbandora and Salcete talukas.

The Minister said that he has discussed concern of transportation of employees from factories to their native places and other related issues with the heads of human resources departments of all 25 companies.

“These companies have given requirement of 432 posts which includes pharmaceuticals besides technical, other skilled and unskilled jobs. There are vacancies for SSC pass-outs and also for graduates from various faculties besides some skilled posts,” he added.

Stating that vacancies in private companies will be available on a regular basis, Kavlekar appealed the youth from Quepem and surrounding talukas to avail benefit of this particular job fair.

He informed that the job fair will begin from 10 am on January 11 at the sports complex, Quepem.