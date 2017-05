https://youtu.be/ZVsE7L2w4bw

After 10-day IFFI, Goans will get yet another golden opportunity to watch India’s best National Award films from Thursday onwards. And for 25 days. Till 14th of June. The 64th festival will be held at Inox in Panaji. Total 40 films in 13 Indian languages will be screened.

