25-30 dengue cases being reported on daily basis: Margao health officer

Margao: Margao town is witnessing numerous cases of dengue and as per Dr Anju Karangate, urban health centre officer, as many as 25 to 30 cases are being reported on a daily basis.

Speaking to this daily, the health officer Dr Karangate said that “between late July to early August, the number of dengue cases was on the rise but as of this month, the daily reporting of such cases has steadied to around 25 to 30 cases. This is still a lot and we are working day in and day out to bring this number down.” This month alone over 200 dengue cases have already been reported.

The withdrawal rain, she said, has practically nullified measures taken to control spread of dengue in the town. “The dengue drive we undertook in Margao wards for the past two days has gone in vain because of the rains. We will again undertake the drive,” the health officer said.

Measures including emptying of water-filled vessels, tyres along with anti-larval spraying and fogging are being undertaken by the health centre. However, with bouts of withdrawal rain, these measures have been rendered ineffective.

The health centre along with Margao Municipal Council (MMC) has been undertaking measures in each ward of the municipality covering over thousands of houses, residential societies and complexes to prevent breeding of mosquitoes.

Hospicio hospital has also been the focus of anti-dengue efforts after several cases of dengue were reported.

“Spots of wild overgrowth are resting places for mosquitoes. Infected mosquitoes tend to stay in such areas till they strike again. In such a situation, it is best if the vegetation is completely cleared,” said Dr Kharangate, adding that, the health centre would take up fogging measures after the area is cleared.

Meanwhile, at Hospicio, labourers had been engaged to clear thick wild growth in the hospital area. It is expected that the area would be cleared by Friday, following which anti-larval spraying and fogging would be taken up.