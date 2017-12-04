245 teacher posts vacant in govt schools and HSSs

PANAJI: Although Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar focuses on imparting quality education to the students studying in government educational institutions, ground reality portrays a dismal picture: a total of 245 posts of teachers have been vacant from primary section to higher secondary level. In fact, there are 22 vacant posts of teachers in the government higher secondary school, Canacona.

The statistics on the total number of posts of teachers that have been vacant in various government primary schools, government high schools and government higher secondary schools across Goa depict a sorry picture of teacher-student ratio.

The details were disclosed through a written reply by Parrikar, who is also the Education Minister, to Bicholim MLA Rajesh Patnekar in the state legislative assembly during the winter session that began on Wednesday.

According to the data, there are 73 vacant posts of primary school teachers, seven at middle school level, 72 in high schools and 93 posts have been vacant in government higher secondary schools in the state.

It is pertinent to note here that most of these vacancies are in those government schools which are located in remote villages of Sanguem, Canacona, Quepem, Sattari and Bicholim talukas.

There are 93 vacant posts of teachers in higher secondary schools – 22 in the government higher secondary, Canacona; 14 in Sanguem; 13 in Baina-Vasco and 11 in Valpoi.