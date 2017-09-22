2,376 Goans disqualified as directors of firms

SHOMA PATNAIK | NT

PANAJI : As many as 2,376 Goan businessmen, professionals and individuals have been disqualified as directors of companies in the current clean-up of the corporate sector and crackdown on shell companies.

Of the 2,376 disqualified, about 45 per cent (1,060) are directors of shell companies, viz. companies that have been identified as existing only in name while the remaining 55 per cent are directors in companies that have not submitted annual accounts.

A senior source at the Registrar of Companies, Goa, told ‘The Navhind Times’ on Friday that the number of disqualified directors is significant given the small size of the state.

The source explained that a person once disqualified cannot be a member of the board in any company. The disqualification though is for a period of five years from the date when the accounts are not submitted, which in this case is until 2021.

The names of persons debarred from directorship have been put on the website of the ministry of corporate affairs.

Several among them are directors in mining companies, followed by real estate and hotel companies.

Beleaguered Congress MLA Chandrakant ‘Babu’ Kavlekar is on the list along with iron ore mine owner Haresh Melwani.

Other familiar names barred from directorship include a famous designer, a green activist, pharma unit owner, etc.

After the demonetisation, the finance ministry has been on a major mission to weed out fake companies for being the conduit for black money into the economy.

Accordingly, data with the registrar of companies of all states is being analysed to see which companies are regular with the filing of the accounts.

The registrars are also collating data on individuals who hold posts of directorship in companies that do not submit the accounts. Filing of annual accounts is mandatory requirement under the Companies Act.

In May 2017, the local office of the registrar had detected 2360 companies that were non-functioning and tardy in submitting accounts on time. On them, 1,761 were officially struck off the company registry and therefore considered as “shell”.

The source at registrar, Goa, said that more companies will be struck off the registry as the cleanup process is ongoing.

The office of the registrar has been asked to share the names of the shell companies and disqualified directors with the income-tax department.

The names have also to be shared with banks so as to debar any disqualified director from taking loans.