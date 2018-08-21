23 goals, fine goalkeeping gloss first day’s play

NT NETWORK

BENAULIM/DULER

Twenty three goals were scored in the first four matches of the Junior Girl’s National Championship being organised by the All India Football Federation (AIFF) in association with Goa Football Association at Trinity grounds in Benaulim and Duler stadium, simultaneously on Monday.

Tamil Nadu striker Santhiya NV scored four goals for her team while Mariyamma B of Tamil Nadu, T Babysana Devi from Manipur and Manisha Manisha from Hicachal Pradesh scored hat-tricks to help their team ease forward with comfortable three points in their first encounters on the first day of the championship.

A hat-trick by T Babysana Devi and a goal each by L Babydolly Devi and P Sanathokpi Devi enabled Manipur Football Association hammer Uttarakhand State Football Association 5-0 in the match played at SAG’s Trinity grounds, Benaulim.

Babysana bulged the nets in the 14th, 85th and 86th minute to register her hat-trick ,while Babydolly found the mark in the 12th minute and Sanathokpi bulged the nets in the 43rd minute. In the other match of the day held earlier in the morning, Himachal Pradesh Football Association thrashed Sikkim Football Association 5-0 with Manisha Manisha scoring a hat-trick, while the other two goals were scored by captain Anju and Kiran.

Manipur Football Association could have scored more had it not been for the brave goalkeeping by Uttarakhand Football Association goalkeeper Khushbu Sharma who made nearly half a dozen of saves.

Though the first half entirely belonged to Manipur Football Association with the entire team playing perfect football by keeping the ball low and spreading it all over, most of the moves that culminated into goals, came off the flanks.

Though Uttarakhand Football Association were losing heavily, they regrouped well in the second session and would not allow Manipur to find the mark, until the 85th minute, when Babysana scored two goals within a span of a minute, during which time she completed her hat-trick towards the fag end of the match.

In the second half too, Uttarakhand keeper Khusbhu stood firm and the two goals that came up in this half, were due to defensive errors that left Babysana unmarked. Babysana’s footwork and powerful strikes easily made her the pick of the lot.