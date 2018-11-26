220 HIV cases recorded in Goa this year; coastal talukas most affected

PANAJI: A total number of 220 Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) cases have been reported in the state from January to September this year, while 25 HIV cases have reached the stage of acquired immune deficiency syndrome (AIDS) and 19 people have lost their lives to the deadly disease during the same period.

In the year 2016, 30 cases of AIDS were registered followed by 55 new cases in 2017. A total of 31 people died due to the disease in 2016 and the year 2017 also witnessed 31 AIDS deaths.

According to the data provided by the Goa State AIDS Control Society (GSACS), the HIV cases, which were declining sharply from 959 HIV positive cases in 2009 to 345 in 2015, rose up in 2017 to 390 and this year up to September, the number of new HIV cases recorded has been 220. The GSACS is expecting that by December-end the total number of cases will be lower than that recorded last year.

The data reveals that most of the people infected by HIV are in the age group of 35-49 with a percentage of 42.2. The data also states that people in the age group of 25-34 are also vulnerable, with 18.5 per cent of the HIV cases detected this year relating to this age group. According to GSACS, HIV infection is now prevalent in all parts of Goa and majority of the cases this year were reported in the four coastal talukas of Mormugao with 20.3 per cent cases, Salcete with 12.8 per cent cases, Tiswadi with 7.5 per cent cases and Bardez also with 7.5 per cent cases.

Speaking to this daily, project director of GSACS Dr Jose D’Sa said that as per the India HIV estimation 2017 prepared by National AIDS Control Organisation, there has been 11 per cent decline in new HIV infections in 2017 in Goa. He also claimed that there was 44 per cent decline in AIDS-related deaths in 2017. He attributed this decline in the HIV cases and AIDS deaths to the awareness programmes, mainstreaming programmes and targeted interventions through NGOs under the various projects that are undertaken by GSACS.

“We are getting to the industries to create awareness so that the people working there come forward for screening and we are also undertaking community-based testing,” Dr D’Sa said adding that the state government will commemorate World AIDS Day under the theme ‘Know your status’.