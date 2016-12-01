Friday , 2 December 2016
22 students injured in Curchorem mishap
A scene of the bus mishap at  Hodar, Curchorem on Thursday

Posted by: nt December 2, 2016 in Goa News

 

CURCHOREM: Twenty-two students of the St Ann’s High School, Thivim in Bardez taluka were injured on Thursday when the bus in which they were travelling went off a narrow  road at Hodar, Curchorem.

The Curchorem police said that eight buses carrying students of the abovementioned  school had gone to  the Salaulim dam in  Sanguem taluka on Thursday  morning.

Students were returning  home in the evening. One 62-seater bus (GA-03 N-7245)  went off the narrow road at Hodar, Curchorem and tipped  on roadside coconut trees.

Twenty-two students sustained injuries  in the mishap. Nilima Jha, a teacher, and Alka Naik, a student, were moved  to the Hospicio Hospital, Margao, while the rest are being treated at the community health centre, Kakoda.

