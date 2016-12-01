22 students injured in Curchorem mishap

CURCHOREM: Twenty-two students of the St Ann’s High School, Thivim in Bardez taluka were injured on Thursday when the bus in which they were travelling went off a narrow road at Hodar, Curchorem.

The Curchorem police said that eight buses carrying students of the abovementioned school had gone to the Salaulim dam in Sanguem taluka on Thursday morning.

Students were returning home in the evening. One 62-seater bus (GA-03 N-7245) went off the narrow road at Hodar, Curchorem and tipped on roadside coconut trees.

Twenty-two students sustained injuries in the mishap. Nilima Jha, a teacher, and Alka Naik, a student, were moved to the Hospicio Hospital, Margao, while the rest are being treated at the community health centre, Kakoda.