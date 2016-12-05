22 illegal seasonal huts of Benaulim resort demolished

PANAJI: The Goa Coastal Zone Management Authority (GCZMA) on Monday demolished 22 seasonal wooden huts of Ace Hotels & Resorts in Benaulim, which were constructed in the no-development zone (NDZ) in violation of the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) notification 2011.

The demolition was carried out by the demolition squad at 11.30 am, under the supervision of sub-divisional magistrate of South Goa with police protection to take care of the law and order situation.

The order was issued on November 9 to Deputy Collector of South Goa, requesting him to provide a demolition squad on Monday to demolish the illegal huts of the alleged violators.

The order came in the backdrop of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) order for demolition of all seasonal structures in private properties constructed in violation of CRZ rules. The NGT had also ordered GCZMA not to grant new permission to private shacks until the alleged illegal structures are demolished.

With this demolition, the figure of illegal temporary seasonal shacks, huts, cottages and tents existing in private properties and demolished following the NGT order has now reached to 485. According to GCZMA, around 336 applications were received of which 113 applicants were given provisional permission by the Authority in February for a period of four months to operate shacks.

Meanwhile, the NGT, in its order passed on February 9, while hearing a petition filed by Aleixo Pereira, challenging the tourism policy for erection of temporary seasonal structures, directed the authority to revoke the permission and demolish the structures.