21-yr-old elected sarpanch of Nagargao

VALPOI: Village panchayat of Nagargao in Sattari taluka on Monday saw Anant alias Parag Khadilkar (21) being elected unopposed as sarpanch.

Anant, who is a commerce graduate, was elected as panch member from ward 6. Speaking to this daily, Khadilkar said that he has been chosen for the post by Health Minister Vishwajeet Rane, and added that all the panchas backed his candidature.

He is presently doing business as distributor of beverages, and attributed his success in politics to his family, ZP members, supporters and well

wishers.