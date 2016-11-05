21-year-old youth dies in accident at Apewal-Priol

PONDA: A 21-year-old youth died on the spot as he hit his 220 Pulsar motorbike against the oncoming truck at a sharp turn at Apewal-Priol, on Saturday evening.

Two pillion riders, who were seriously injured in the accident, are battling for life at the Goa Medical College and Hospital, Bambolim.

The deceased has been identified as Avinash Gaude (21), a resident of Pisgal-Curti and the two injured as Saish Gaude (18), a resident of Kelbai-Curti and Yogesh Gaude (20), a resident of Pisgal Curti.

According to the police, Avinash Gaude, along with his two friends, was moving on sports motorbike towards Apewal from Curti and as they reached the sharp turn just before the Apewal bus stop, their motorbike hit the oncoming truck, killing the rider on the spot.

The two pillion riders sustained serious injuries and were admitted to the Sub-District Hospital first and later shifted to the GMC hospital, Bambolim.

According to the police, the truck was way aside on the left side of the road and the motorbike hit it after entering the wrong side.

The police feel over-speeding could be cause of the accident.

The body of the deceased has been shifted to Ponda sub- district hospital morgue.