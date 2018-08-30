VALPOI: A fight that broke out over the parking of a vehicle allegedly at the entrance of a house in Valpoi town has brought back into focus the need to provide parking space for the ever-growing vehicular population.

On Tuesday which is the weekly market day in Valpoi, a man had allegedly parked his Maruti van along the road at the entrance of a house of a Shirodkar family in the market area. A family member had allegedly deflated its tyres and parked his car in the middle of the road causing traffic hindrance.

Later, there was a heated argument between the car owner and the Shirodkar family. An elderly person Narayan Gawas had intervened and claimed that he had seen the said person deflating the tyres. A member of the Shirodkar family had allegedly slapped Gawas which led to commotion and traffic jam.

Irate residents gathered at the site and demanded action against Shirodkar, who was warned by PSI Malik. In the evening, a complaint was filed by Gawas against Shirodkar.

On Wednesday afternoon, over 100 people gheraoed the police station demanding action against Shirodkar. Police immediately arrested Shirodkar and assured the residents that necessary action will be taken.

“We have arrested the accused under sections 341, 352, 504 and 509 and further investigation is in progress,” said PI Shivram Vaingankar. Shirodkar was later released on bail and a counter-complaint was also filed by Shirodkar’s wife against unknown person, informed police.

Residents also demanded that a designated parking area be provided especially before the upcoming festive season to prevent such chaos again.

Earlier, in the morning Valpoi Municipal Council along with RTO, Traffic and official from mamlatdar’s office conducted an inspection to make necessary arrangement for traffic during festive season.

VMC chairperson Sayyad Sarfaraz said that it has taken all steps to regulate traffic movement and had urged the concerned authorities to immediately implement traffic plan to avoid traffic congestion which is happening on regular basis due to haphazard parking.

“Traffic woes are prevailing in Valpoi for long now with VMC trying to implement a traffic plan in Valpoi but till date nothing concrete has been done. The incident should come as a warning for VMC and other higher authorities to wake up and act immediately before the situation worsens,” said a social activist, Vishwesh Prabhu. He further said that civic sense and cooperation from villagers is also needed for effective implementation of traffic plan.