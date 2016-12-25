2017 polls: MGP to go it alone, declares Deepak

PONDA: Stating that the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) is in no mood to form an alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), MGP president Pandurang alias Deepak Dhavalikar Sunday said that the party will contest the upcoming Goa assembly election on its own. He also confirmed that he will contest the election from Priol constituency.

Deepak made the announcements while addressing an MGP meeting at Mardol. Ponda MLA Lavu Mamledar, Priol Zilla Panchayat member Shivdas Gaude, sarpanch and other panch members of Veling, Priol and Kunkolim panchayat were also present on the occasion.

Stating that BJP leaders are inviting them for talks but MGP does not want an alliance, Deepak said that MGP is competent enough to win the election on its own. “MGP has decided to go it alone this assembly election and we will officially declare it after the election date is announced,” said Deepak.

He said that Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar had been assuring MGP of resolving the issues “but he betrayed us on every occasion.” “Now, MGP does not have faith in BJP and is in no mood for an alliance with BJP after such humiliation,” Deepak said.

Rejecting rumours of contesting election from Shiroda constituency, Deepak confirmed that he will contest the upcoming election from Priol constituency and work for the betterment of every citizen. He also assured to provide 1,000 jobs to Priol locals, if MGP comes to power.

Commenting on MGP’s stand on the medium of instruction (MoI) issue, Deepak said, “We have always supported primary education in mother tongue and will continue to do so.” He said that the MGP had always opposed BJP’s stand on MoI. “But they never listened. We did not come out openly on the issue, as we were in an alliance with them,” Deepak said and criticised the Laxmikant Parsekar-led government on various issues.

Terming the BJP-led government in the state as an incompetent one, Mamledar said that the MGP will contest 22 seats during the upcoming election and claimed that the party is confident about winning 17 seats.