20,000 school girls receive training in self defence

MARGAO: More than 20,000 girls from 250 educational institutions in the state have received training in self defense tactics, escape and survival tricks and legal awareness since July 2017. This was revealed by Karnataka based NGO DARE (Defense against rape and eve teasing) who has been working in the state with the approval from the Directorate of Education.

The training programme which began in July last year was declared completed in April this year with organisers saying that they were happy with the turnout and appreciated the keen interest by girls in the programme.

“We have trained more than 20,000 girls and have conducted the session in more than 250 educational institutions of Goa. By now we have trained more than 1 lakh school girls in the country. All educational institutions had permitted and appreciated the DARE programme and has shown keen interest for protection of the school girls,” said programme trainer Darshana Prabhudesai.

With the permission of the Directorate of Education, the DARE workshop conducted as part of a CSR initiative by Karnataka based company Baldota MSPL Limited has already trained school and college girls from institutions in all the talukas of the state. The girls were trained in self defence tactics, escape tricks, survival ideas, safety tips and legal awareness about crimes occurring against women including eve teasing, rape, stalking and sexual

assault.

“In some of the schools, the faculty requested us to conduct special sessions for teachers and women employees” said Prabhudesai.

The project will now move to the state of Telangana from June 2018 and DARE will simultaneously extend to other states in India as well. DARE was initiated by Vaamaa Baldota granddaughter of Managing Director of MSPL Ltd company located in Hospet / Karnataka.

From the year 2014 she started conducting workshops in schools and colleges of Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore, Pune, Nasik, Hyderabad, Manesar and rural Karnataka. “Our moto is to train girls in self defence and escape techniques so that all girls survive in any situation since the crime rate in India against women are increasing day-by-day.

The object is to raise self confidence level of every girl to fight back and face the situation without fear,” she

said.