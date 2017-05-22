2,000 households likely to benefit in initial phase

PANAJI: The 25-kilometre, natural gas pipeline network on which work commenced on Monday will have a capacity to supply the piped cooking gas to about 2,000 households in Ponda in the initial phase, said K K Sachdeva, an official of Goa Natural Gas Private Limited, the company implementing the project.

“But for the monsoon that is expected to arrive sometime in June, the pipeline would have been completed in five months’ time,” he said.

The project is being carried out in phases. Phase one involves laying of the pipeline while in phase two, a survey will be launched to ascertain the residents interested in connecting to the network. “The company will also be conducting an awareness programme to persuade residents to switch to natural gas,” said Sachdeva.

Around Rs 117 crore of funds will be needed for constructing the 25-km network that envisages supply of the natural gas to residents of Ponda and Panaji. The project is being undertaken by Goa Natural Gas Pvt Ltd, which is a 50:50 joint venture between GAIL India and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL). The joint venture is also trying to rope in the Goa government as the third partner with a proposal for 10 per cent stake.

In April 2016, the Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board, New Delhi, awarded the contract to Goa Natural Gas Pvt Ltd to supply piped natural gas (PNG) and compressed natural gas (CNG) to consumers in North Goa. “The company will be supplying gas to five talukas in north Goa. Work on the project was held up because of various reasons such as elections etc,” explained Sachdeva.

He said that the work of laying the pipeline for Panaji will commence after monsoon and the target is to provide piped gas to about 2,500 consumers in the capital city. The filling station for the 25-km network will be in Kundaim.