200 new TB cases every month in Goa

Panaji: Goa has recorded close to 200 new cases of tuberculosis (TB) on an average every month from January till November this year.

The cases came to be detected both, in private and public sector healthcare facilities across the state.

In the eleven months of 2019, the state has recorded 2,130 new TB cases.

As per the data of Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, in the year 2016, 1,966 cases of TB were registered in Goa followed by 1,935 new cases in 2017. In 2018, the incidence of TB witnessed a rise by around 500 with 2,493 TB cases being recorded in the state. While 49 people died of the disease in 2016, only 40 TB deaths were recorded in the year 2017. The number of deaths rose to 57 in the 2018. The report of deaths caused due to TB this year is yet to be compiled by the state health department.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has stated that the estimated incidence of TB in India as per the Global TB Report 2018 is 204 per lakh population for the year 2017. India accounts for 27.4 lakh estimated new TB cases annually, which is the highest in terms of absolute numbers. However, in terms of the incidence of TB per lakh population, India ranks 35th in the world. As per the Global TB Report (2018), the estimated multi-drug resistant/ Rifampicin resistant (MDR/ RR) TB patients were 5,58,000 globally and 1,35,000 in India, highest in the world in terms of number of cases. India stands at 22nd among 30 high-burden countries for MDR/ RR TB (Global TB report 2018) in terms of estimated number of cases per lakh population.