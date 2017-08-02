20% of Portuguese-era bridges in good condition

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

The government on Wednesday came out with the information that around 20 per cent of the bridges in the state constructed during the Portuguese regime were fit and in “good condition.”

Out of the 37 bridges constructed in Goa by the colonial rulers, seven are in good condition, 12 in visually good condition, four are in working condition, while seven are satisfactory.

Furthermore, two of them are not in use, one is in bad condition and needs to be reconstructed, another one is strengthened by guniting, while yet another one shows minor cracks.

Coming out with this written information, Minister for Public Works Ramakrishna ‘Sudin’ Dhavalikar told the state legislative assembly on Wednesday about the status of bridges constructed during the Portuguese regime in Goa.

Dhavalikar further said that load testing of the old Sanvordem bridge on River Zuari is necessary, and it is closed for safety purpose. “The minor bridge at Mestawada Curti is in bad condition and needs to be reconstructed,” he said.

“The government is taking up auditing of these bridges,” the Minister for Public Works maintained, adding that the Ministry of Road, Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has appointed a consultant to conduct an audit of the bridges coming under the jurisdiction of National Highways.

The written reply further maintained that M/s Dhruv Consultancy Services Pvt Ltd, Belapur, Navi Mumbai has been appointed to carry out the auditing work.

The auditing work is likely to start after the monsoon and will be completed within a period of six months.

It may be recalled that an incident at Sanvordem, earlier this year, witnessed two people losing their lives after an old bridge collapsed. The public works department is also planning to undertake biannual safety checks of all the bridges in the state. This examination is conducted before and after the monsoon so as to check the deck slab levels, corrosion and other changes in the bridge conditions.