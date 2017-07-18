20 new cars for cabinet ministers

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

The government has purchased altogether 20 new cars from January 1, 2013 till date, mostly for the use by the cabinet ministers.

Coming out with this written reply in the state legislative assembly, Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar on Tuesday informed that the cars were purchased in the range of Rs 8 lakh to Rs 22 lakh. The total cost of the 20 vehicles is Rs 2.97 crore.

The latest vehicle purchased by the government on July 7, 2017, is Toyota Innova Crysta VX-7, for Minister for Panchayati Raj Mauvin Godinho at a cost of Rs 18,76,000.

Five Toyota Innova Crysta 2.4 G vehicles were also purchased on May 19, 2017 by the government for cabinet ministers namely Ramakrishna ‘Sudin’ Dhavalikar, Vishwajit Rane and Govind Gawde, besides leader of the opposition Chandrakant ‘Babu’ Kavlekar and state Advocate General Dattaprasad Lawande. These five vehicles were priced at Rs 15,25,400 each.

Another three Toyota Innova Crysta 2.4 G vehicles were purchased by the government for three other cabinet ministers, Pandurang Madkaikar, Jayesh Salgaonkar and Vinod Palienkar, during the months of March/ April 2017, at a slightly higher rate of Rs 15,52,175 each.

Interestingly, the Chief Minister has not purchased a new vehicle for him, and is using the existing old vehicle.

The costliest vehicle purchased by the government was for the cabinet minister, Francis D’Souza, when he was the deputy chief minister in the erstwhile government. The vehicle, a Toyota Fortuner 3.0L WD MT, was purchased for him on October 1, 2014, and was priced at Rs 22,45,927.

The other vehicles purchased by the government since 2013 include the petrol-run Nissan Terrano XL, Honda City I-VTEL and Mahindra XUV 500 FWD WID among others.