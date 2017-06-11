2 women clash at Manora-Raia over queue jumping

MARGAO: It has never happened in the past elections to such an extent. Two women almost exchanged fist blows amidst abuses at Manora Raia on the petty issue of breaking the queue of voters and this incident showed how important it is to depute women police personnel on election duty to ensure smooth elections.

With no lady police personnel present at the polling booth at Manora government primary school, the fight of two women continued for well over 12 minutes and they went even to the extent of tearing off clothes.

The male police personnel, who were present, instead of pacifying the women, stood like mere spectators allowing the voters to watch the show, claimed a resident who had come to cast his vote and was standing in the queue.

The voters, who were in the queue, almost lost patience as the tiff between the two women went on for a while.

“It was a bizarre incident. However, I hope it will open the eyes of the authorities to the need for deputing lady police personnel at polling booths. We tried to intervene, but we could not do much,” said a government-appointed administrator Luis Quadros after the incident.

“The state election commission should include lady police officials as members of election teams to avoid such ugly incidents,” said an angry voter standing in the queue.

Later the two women were pacified by some men since the male police personnel acted as mere spectators.

A head constable, performing his duty, said that “we tried to control the fight by raising our voices, but we were helpless.”

According to locals, the incident occurred at around 11.20 a.m when a young lady directly came and stood in the queue in front of her sister, followed by another female voter. Voters alleged that no senior police official came at the polling booth to take stock of the situation.

When contacted deputy superintendent of police (DySP), who is now promoted as SP, Dinraj Govekar for his comments, he said the police strength is less and, hence, it is difficult to depute a police woman at every polling booth. “However, upon information or sensing a problem at a particular area, we depute lady police personnel. We cannot send police woman to all polling booths as there are other deputations also,” he added.