2 women cheated to tune of Rs 25 lakh by online fraudsters

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

Cyber crime police has registered two separate First Information Reports (FIRs) against unknown persons in connection with online fraud in which two women from north Goa have been reportedly cheated to the tune of Rs 25 lakh in two separate incidents.

Referring to the modus operandi, the police said that unknown fraudsters befriend people using social media sites. Over a period of time and under the pretext of sending costly gifts, the fraudsters trick their victims into depositing money in various bank accounts claiming that the gifts are held up owing to customs duties, taxes or other fees, said police.

Police said that two separate complaints were lodged by Fatima Shaikh and Escolastica Naik. Shaikh was reportedly cheated to the tune of Rs 15.19 lakh, while Naik reportedly lost around Rs 10.02 lakh in the fraud. Referring to the cases, the police said that the unknown accused person cheated the complainants by personation using computer resource and made them deposit the amount in different bank accounts on the pretext of sending gifts. However, the victims did not receive the gifts even after depositing the money, said police.

In connection with the cases, the cyber crime police has registered two separate FIRs against unknown persons under Section 66D of IT Act (cheating by personation by using computer resource) and under the IPC Sections 419 (cheating by personation) and 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property).