2 tourists die of unnatural cause at Anjuna

MAPUSA: Anjuna police Sunday registered two cases of unnatural death involving tourists from Tamil Nadu and Kerala. Even as the exact cause of death is yet to be ascertained, police have not ruled out the possibility of drug overdose.

According to the police, a group of four-five friends had travelled down to Goa on a holiday tour and on Saturday night they had been to Vagator. As they were returning from Vagator, one of them collapsed in the parking area and was subsequently rushed to a private hospital at Anjuna where he was declared brought dead.

The deceased has been identified as Pravin Sundaram, a 28-year-old and a native of Tamil Nadu. Police conducted the panchanama and sent the body to Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMC) at Bambolim for autopsy. Police said that the family members of Pravin Sundaram have been informed about the incident.

Sources claimed that on Saturday, the deceased and his friends had attended a rave party. The sources said that the deceased felt uneasy there and later collapsed in the parking area at Vagator.

Another case of unnatural death was reported at Anjuna wherein a youth identified as Abdul, who was rushed to a private hospital by an unknown person and admitted for treatment, died at the hospital. Police have registered a case and are trying to trace the person, who had brought Abdul to the hospital. A source claimed that the deceased was a Kerala native. The body has been sent to the GMC for autopsy.

The viscera of both the bodies will be preserved so that the exact cause of death can be ascertained.

Anjuna police have registered the cases and are further investigating into the matter.

When contacted, Anjuna police inspector Rahul Parab said, “In the first case, we are in the process of recording statements of the deceased’s friends regarding what they had consumed and we are awaiting the viscera report to know the exact cause of death. In case of the second death, we are trying to trace the person, who had brought the deceased.”

Meanwhile, reacting to the unnatural deaths, Water Resource Minister and Siolim MLA, through a video message, expressed his unhappiness and said, “The death of two youth in my constituency is extremely unfortunate. Since day one, I have been raising this issue. The outdoor music parties should be stopped; because of parties such drug-related cases are increasing.” He said that with regard to these cases, he has spoken to Superintendent of Police, North Goa, to stop all such drug-related activities or else police should be held responsible for such cases.