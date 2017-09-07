2 students drown at Candolim beach

NT NETWORK

CALANGUTE

Two students of the Ahmedabad-based Mudra Institute of Communication drowned at the Candolim beach in the wee of Thursday when they and four others ventured into the sea for a swim.

Sources said that a group of 47 students of the Institute had come down to Goa along with faculty members of the institute for a study tour.

Six members of the group ventured into the sea for a swim at the Candolim beach at 3.30 am. Two students – 23-year-old woman Anuja Susan Paul and 25-year-old man Gurram Chenchu Sai – were pulled in by strong currents.

The body of Paul, who hailed from Chennai, washed ashore on the beach. Anuja’s body was shifted to the primary health centre at Candolim, where she was declared brought dead.

At about 8:15 am, a fisherman standing at the Sinquerim watchtower spotted a body floating in the sea. He informed Drishti lifeguards about the same. A Drishti lifeguard rushed into the sea on a jet ski and brought the body on the shore, the sources said.

MICA’s associate professor Pravin Mishra identified the body of Gurram Chenchu, who hailed from Andhra Pradesh.

Both the bodies were shifted to the Goa Medical College, Bambolim, for postmortem.

Families of both the deceased persons have been informed about the tragedy.

The police are further investigating the two drowning deaths.