2 Ponda primary schools functioning without teacher

Believe it or not! Two government primary schools at Shiroda in Ponda taluka function without any teacher, while one school in Bandora in the same taluka is looked after by a part-time teacher for only three days a week as per information provided by Assistant District Education Inspector (ADEI) Ponda under the Right to Information (RTI) Act.

When this reporter visited these schools, it was revealed that both the schools in Shiroda function under part-time English teachers unofficially; these teachers are actually appointed in other primary schools on a daily basis. In the Bandora school, a Kannada section teacher teaches Marathi medium students for three days a week.

As per information provided by the ADEI Ponda, all together, 162 full-time teachers and 41 part-time English teachers are appointed in various government primary schools of Ponda taluka for the current academic year.

Out of 111 functioning government primary schools in Ponda, no teachers are appointed in two primary schools – one located at Barbhat and the other at Tariwada in Shiroda, while the government primary school at Chirpute in Bandora (Marathi medium) functions with one part-time teacher deputed for three days a week. The government primary school at Barbhat in Shiroda has five students, while the government primary school at Tariwada in Shiroda has seven students. The government primary school at Chirpute in Bandora has four students, as per information provided under the RTI Act.

During a reality check done by this daily, it was revealed that both the government primary schools in Shiroda function under part-time English teachers unofficially (without any appointment) and these trained English teachers teach all the subjects to the students. Subjects taught by these teachers other than English include Marathi, math and science.

As per the information, the trained English teachers looking after the two government primary schools of Shiroda are officially appointed in some other schools on a daily basis (3 or 2 days a week in each primary) to teach English. But without any appointment and training, the ADEI has given them the responsibility of all primary schools in Shiroda. Interestingly, one of the teachers in these schools has difficulty in understanding Marathi herself, she being a student of English medium school. With this move of ADEI, five primary schools in Shiroda are deprived of trained English teachers, as the teachers appointed are diverted to the two primary schools at Shiroda which have no teachers.

In the case of the government primary school at Chirpute in Bandora, No full-time teacher is appointed in the Marathi section of the school, which has a Kannada section too. So the four students in the school are taught by a part-time English teacher for three days a week, while the other three days are managed by the Kannada teacher from the other section of the school.

It is also learnt from the sources that there are two more government primary schools in Ganjem and Kundaim which are run by English teachers, as the full-time teachers appointed in these schools are on maternity leave.

Information under the RTI Act has also revealed that out of the 111 government primary schools in Ponda, 32 schools have only one teacher teaching all the subjects, while 33 other schools have only one full-time teacher and one part-time teacher (only for 2 or 3 days a week).

When contacted, ADEI Pushpa Borkar said that the ADEI Ponda has a shortage of teachers and to avoid closure of schools, these adjustments are being made. “Otherwise, more schools would have closed down,” she said. She also confirmed that with regard to the adjustments, the teachers are not officially appointed but that the adjustments are done with mutual understanding.

It should be noted that at present around 3,158 students are studying in the 111 government primary schools of Ponda. Out of these, 784 students are studying in Class 1, 756 in Class 2, 780 in Class 3 and 838 in Class 4.