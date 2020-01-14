2 police staffers suspended for manhandling photojournalist

NT NETWORK

Margao

The Goa police on Monday suspended two staffers of the Fatorda police station after they manhandled senior photojournalist Soiru Komarpant while discharging his duty at the KTC bus stand, Margao.

Police driver Ujesh Naik and police constable Mahendra Gosawi were suspended after the Goa Union of Journalists and the South Goa Journalists Association took a strong view of the police staffers mishandling the photojournalist.

The incident occurred after the photojournalist

took a photograph of an altercation between a senior citizen and a tourist at the bus stand on Monday afternoon

The police staffers sitting in a PCR vehicle, which was standby at the bus stand, objected to Komarpant taking the photograph and manhandled him. They forcibly put the photojournalist in the police jeep and took him to the Fatorda police station.

Later the South Goa Journalists Association called on South Goa SP Arvind Gawas expressing strong objection to the police action. The association demanded suspension of the police staffers.

The GUJ also took up the matter with the IGP Jaspal Singh, which prompted the police to immediately suspend the arrogant two police staffers.