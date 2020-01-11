2 more locals arrested in Mhadei tiger deaths

Valpoi: The forest department officials on Friday arrested two more locals in connection with the recent poisoning of four tigers, which led to their death in the Mhadei wildlife sanctuary near Golavli village in Sattari taluka.

Earlier, three locals were arrested and they have admitted to killing the tigers. During interrogation, they stated that they committed the crime to exact revenge following the loss of their cattle heads, which were killed by the tigers.

According to information available, Jyotiba Pawane (25) and Bhiro Pawane (22) from Golavli have been arrested by the department officials.

“We arrested the fourth suspect Jyotiba Pawane in the morning, while just now, we managed to arrest one more suspect Bhiro Pawane,” said investigation officer Nandkumar Parab when contacted over phone late evening. He said the two have been remanded to seven-day forest department custody. When asked whether their arrest will throw more light on the case, Parab said they are presently investigating the case and cannot reveal any information.

Meanwhile, the two-member central committee headed by a senior official of the National Tiger Conservation Authority Rajendra Garawad visited the spot where the tiger carcasses were found in the Mhadei wildlife sanctuary.

According to sources, the committee is inquiring into the cause of tiger deaths and also investigating the response/action taken by the state forest department authority.

Sources said the central authorities were clueless as to why no fixed boundaries of the sanctuary were marked ever since the declaration of the Mhadei wildlife sanctuary in 1999. The central team has given two days’ time to the forest department to demarcate the wildlife sanctuary boundaries.

It may be noted that the forest department had recently found four dead tigers within four days. The first carcass, of a sub-adult tiger, was found by officials on Sunday, while on Tuesday late evening, officials came across carcass of a sub-adult tigress, which was buried. On Wednesday, the officials found carcass of a fully-grown tigress in a decomposed state, a few metres away from the site where the second carcass was found and later the officials found the fourth carcass, buried partially.

The fourth carcass, of a sub-adult tigress, was exhumed on Thursday in the presence of top officials of the department. A panchanama was conducted and samples extracted by veterinarians. The samples were later sent for examination.

Meanwhile, fearing the possibility of the Mhadei wildlife sanctuary being declared as a tiger reserve, Valpoi MLA and Health Minister Vishwajit Rane on Friday indicated his opposition to the proposal.

“I am against any part of the Sattari forests being declared as tiger reserve. The area can be designated as a tiger corridor but it should not become a reserve,” said Rane.

The MLA pointed out that the forests where the Mhadei wildlife sanctuary is located is home to several villages and declaring it as a reserve area would displace the villagers. “The government does not want to declare the forests in the sanctuary area as a reserve. It wants to maintain it as a tiger corridor so as to allow free movement of the tigers. I am in favour of tiger corridor and don’t want to restrict the movement of tigers,” said Rane on the sidelines of a function held at Kala Academy.

The Mhadei wildlife sanctuary is a part of a contiguous tiger corridor covering parts of Goa, Karnataka and Maharashtra and tiger sightings are common in the area.

The Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change is in favour of the Mhadei sanctuary being declared as a tiger reserve and had asked Goa government to prepare a proposal. The state, however, is yet to respond to the Ministry.