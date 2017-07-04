2 more holy crosses, Nandi idol desecrated

NT NETWORK

The spate of attacks on religious structures in the state continues with two more holy crosses, a Nandi idol and a ‘tulsi vrindavan’ being damaged by unknown persons on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday at three different places in Salcete taluka.

The crosses were desecrated at Raitolem in Curtorim and near Ravanfond junction in Margao while the Nandi idol and the ‘tulsi vrindavan’ were vandalised at Calcondem in Margao.

Two cases of damage done to the ‘tulsi vrindavan,’ Nandi idol and one cross have been registered by the Margao police and investigations are in progress, while a case of damage to a cross at Raitolem has been registered by the Maina Curtorim police.

No arrests have, however, been made as yet. Police have also not recovered any weapons used by the miscreants to damage the crosses, ‘tulsi vrindavan and the Nandi idol. The Nandi idol and the ‘tulsi vrindavan’ were located in a Krishna temple at Calcondem in Margao.

The Margao police said that the Krishna temple is open and that the Nandi idol was located in an open place in the temple, while the ‘tulsi vrindavan’ was located in the temple compound. An offence has been registered against unknown persons under Section 295 of IPC for hurting religious sentiments, said police sub-inspector Pravin Bhat.

He said the Margao police received information on Tuesday morning around 9 am about the incident and a team was rushed to the spot and panchanama conducted. A dog squad and fingerprint expert was pressed into service. Sources in the police department said that some persons have been interrogated in connection with the matter.

In a separate incident, some unknown persons damaged a cross at Raitolem in Curtorim. The holy cross is situated by the side of a road. According to the Maina Curtorim police, the incident took place during the wee hours of Tuesday. Police said that upon receiving information, a team visited the site and conducted panchanama. Dog squad and fingerprint expert was pressed into service. Based on a complaint received, an offence has been registered by the police under Section 295 of IPC.

In yet another incident, a cross was damaged by miscreants at Ravanfond in Margao. One Paul Colaco has lodged a complaint with the Margao police on the basis of which the police have registered an offence. Police said that they received information around 8.30 am on Tuesday and subsequently visited the spot and conducted the panchanama. The upper portion of the cross has been damaged and pieces were lying on the ground, said police.