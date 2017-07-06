2 more holy crosses desecrated in Curchorem

CURCHOREM: Miscreants once again attacked religious structures in south Goa during the wee hours of Thursday. This time, two more holy crosses located along main roads in Curchorem were desecrated by unknown persons.

According to the police, the Alma Khuris located at the Xelvona junction at Dodyal was desecrated between 4 am and 6 am by miscreants. A complaint in this regard was lodged by Sebastino Felizardo. The Curchorem police have registered an offence against unknown culprits under Section 295 of the Indian Penal Code. A dog squad and a fingerprint expert were pressed into service.

Speaking to this daily, local panch Manoj Naik said that the aim of the culprits is to spread disharmony among Hindus and Christians, who have been living peacefully since times immemorial. “People will not fall prey to such acts, but the police should bring the culprits to book at the earliest,” he said.

The second incident occurred at Morialem, in close proximity to the residence of Curchorem MLA Nilesh Cabral.

Miscreants damaged the holy cross situated beside church road reportedly between 3.45 am and 5.30 am. It is learnt that the said holy cross belonged to one Luis John Vaz. As no one came forward to lodge a complaint, police constable Anil Laxman Chawan lodged a complaint on behalf of the state. A dog squad and fingerprint expert was summoned at the desecrated site. Police sub-inspectors Sanit Kavlekar and Arun Endro are investigating the case under the guidance of police inspector Shivram Vaigankar.

With the Thursday desecration incident, a total of seven holy crosses, a ‘ghumti,’ a Nandi idol and a tulsi vrindavan have been desecrated in south Goa since Sunday night.