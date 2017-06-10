2 minor boys meet watery grave at Zuarinagar

NT NETWORK

VASCO

In a tragic incident that occurred at Zuarinagar in south Goa on Saturday afternoon, two minor boys – Rohit Kumar Pandey (8) and Sameer Umarfarooq Malbaari (11), both residents of Lamani Chawl at Zorint in Zuarinagar, met a watery grave after they ventured into a pit filled with rainwater at Zuarinagar.

According to eyewitnesses, Rohit and Sameer ventured into the rainwater-filled pit around 1 pm to swim, along with two other friends. The two other friends, who were present at the site, rushed to their homes after noticing Rohit and Sameer struggling in the water. It is learnt that both the deceased raised an alarm before getting drowned.

One of the boys, who rushed home disclosed about the incident to his parents, who intimated the locals. People from Zorint rushed to the site and commenced an intensive search operation.

The Vasco fire station was also intimated by the Verna police.

The bodies of the two boys were retrieved by the locals and shifted to the Sub District Hospital at Chicalim. The Vasco fire station personnel led by station fire officer Dilip Bicholkar and the Verna police camped at the site to check if more boys had ventured into the pit. However, till late in the evening, nobody came forward to file complaints about missing children. Hence, the possibility of more casualties was ruled out.

The pit was dug for some construction work and it was about 10 to 11 feet deep. It is learnt that the land where the pit was dug belonged to the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC). The bodies of the deceased have been sent for postmortem. The Verna police have registered a case of drowning and are further investigating into the case.

Rohit was a student of Kiran Niketan Primary School, Zuarinagar, while Sameer was Class 4 student of Keshav Smruti Primary School, Alto-Dabolim. The death of the two minors has shocked the residents of Lamani Chawl in Zorint, Zuarinagar.

Meanwhile, social worker and former deputy sarpanch of Sancoale Girish Pillai has demanded stern action against the owner of the property where two pits were dug. “It is utter negligence on the part of the property owner who kept the pits open,” said Pillai demanding action against the property owner for negligence.