2 militants killed as Pampore encounter ends

SRINAGAR: A 56-hour gun battle between militants and security forces in Pampore ended Wednesday with the killing of two ultras, who were holed up in a government building on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway.

“We have recovered bodies of two militants and the search operation at the EDI building in Pampore has been completed,” an army official said.

The militants had struck the imposing Entrepreneurship Development Institute (EDI) building in February this year as well. Five security force personnel including two young army officers and a civilian employee of the Institute and three militants were killed in that operation which lasted 48 hours.

Adopting a cautious approach, the security forces pounded the EDI building since Monday to flush out the militants suspected to be of Lashker-e-Taiba (LeT). “We have taken our time. This is one building and it has 60 rooms. It has a ground floor, six floors and one attic. 60 rooms have as many bathrooms. That is the reason it takes time to clear each and every room,” Major General Ashok Naurla said, adding the clearing operation had started Wednesday morning.

“We took our time to eliminate the terrorists to avoid collateral damage,” he told reporters at the end of the operation.

Regretting the targeting of the building by militants for the second time in the year, the army officer said, “EDI is a centre of excellence and a lot of our young brethren get employment. And it is very sad that for the second time they have come and an encounter has happened.”

While one militant was killed Tuesday evening, the other militant was shot dead by the security forces on Wednesday, another official said.

The operation, which started on Monday, has reduced the multi-storey building to a skeleton after many of its walls were blown up. The ultras could have entered the complex from the riverside but it is yet to be ascertained, an official said. After getting inside the complex, the militants set afire few mattresses inside a hostel room to attract the attention of the police and other security forces, which arrived within minutes of the smoke emanating from the building.